CITY RE-EVENT TO RECYCLE ELECTRONICS & MORE SET FOR SATURDAY

SiOUX CITY RESIDENTS WILL HAVE AN OPPORTUNITY TO RECYCLE UNWANTED COMPUTERS, ELECTRONICS, TIRES, MATTRESSES AND OTHER ITEMS SATURDAY AT THE SEMI-ANNUAL RE-EVENT.

ARAH MONTAGNE OF THE CITY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT SAYS THIS ONE WILL BE HELD FROM 9:00 A.M. TO NOON AT THE CITIZEN’S CONVENIENCE CENTER LOCATED AT 5800 28TH STREET:

SHE SAYS IT’S A LOW PRICED WAY TO HELP RECYCLE THOSE ITEMS.

FOR THIS RE-EVENT, IT IS CASH OR CHECK ONLY WHEN YOU PAY:

TIRES WILL BE ACCEPTED WITH OR WITHOUT THE RIM.

ACCEPTED ITEMS:

ELECTRONICS AND APPLIANCES (FEE VARIES) €“ SEE ATTACHED PRICE LIST

BATTERIES ACCEPTED (FREE)

LIGHT BULBS ($.50 EA.)

TIRES (WITHOUT THE RIM IS $5.00, WITH RIM IS $10.00)

MATTRESSES ($5.00 FOR TWIN/FULL, $10.00 FOR QUEEN/KING)

GO TO WWW.SIOUX-CITY.ORG/RE-EVENT FOR MORE INFORMATION.

NO STYROFOAM WILL BE ACCEPTED AT THE EVENT. PLEASE CALL LITEFORM IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY AT 402-241-4402 FOR STYROFOAM RECYCLING.

FLUOR. BULBS $.50

SMALL MISC ELECTRONICS $1

PC/

COMPUTER

TOWER

$2

VCR DVD

GAME CONSOLE

$2

LAPTOPS/ TABLETS/ HANDHELD $3

FAX/PRINTER

COUNTER TOP

$5

ROLLING/ FLOOR OR PUSH-PULL $10

TV

MONITOR

UNDER 45″

$10

TV

MONITOR

OVER 45″

$15

DESKTOP COPIER $25

FULL SIZE COPIER

$50

APPLIANCES ARE NEW THIS YEAR WITH THREE (3) DESIGNATED CATEGORIES: HANDHELD, COUNTERTOP AND ROLLING, FLOOR, OR PUSH/PULL. SEE BELOW FOR CATEGORY DESCRIPTION.

ITEMS NOW ACCEPTED WITH CONDITIONS – ITEMS CANNOT CONTAIN ANY LIQUID, FOOD OR GREASE

HANDHELD $3.00

COUNTERTOP $5.00

ROLLER/PUSH-PULL $10.00

BLENDERS

AIR PURIFIERS

HEATERS

ELECTRIC KNIFE

BLENDERS / JUICERS

POWER WASHERS

LAPTOPS

BREAD MAKERS

TRASH COMPACTORS

MIXERS

COFFEE/ ESPRESSO MACHINES

WET/DRY VACUUMS

STEAM CLEANERS

DEEP FRYER

TABLETS

ELECTRIC GRIDDLE/ GRILLS

ELECTRIC WOK

FAX MACHINE / PRINTER

FOOD DEHYDRATORS

FOOD PROCESSOR

ICE CREAM MAKERS

MEAT SLICER/GRINDERS

POPCORN MAKER

ADDITIONAL ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED FOR THE RE-EVENT BUT CAN BE DISPOSED OF THROUGH THE CITIZEN’S CONVENIENCE CENTER FOR A SMALL FEE. CCC PHONE: 712-255-8345.

– AIR CONDITIONERS

– DEHUMIDIFIERS

– MINI FRIDGE OR ANY FRIDGE

– MEDICAL/CHEMICAL EQUIPMENT

– PROPANE GRILLS

– WINE COOLERS

– PCB BALLASTS