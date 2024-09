BOATS SEARCH FOR PICKUP DRIVER IN THE MISSOURI RIVER

RESCUE BOATS ARE SCOURING THE MISSOURI RIVER THIS MORNING TO FIND A PICKUP TRUCK AND ITS DRIVER. SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE CALLED TO SOUTHBOUND I-29 NEAR THE TRAIN BRIDGE FOR A REPORT OF A VEHICLE IN THE RIVER.

SERGEANT MARK HUBERTY SAYS THE DRIVER IS SAID TO HAVE HAD A MEDICAL EVENT, HIT THE MEDIAN AND DROVE INTO THE RIVER.

A PASSENGER WAS ABLE TO ESCAPE, BUT THE DRIVER MAY STILL BE WITH THE PICKUP. DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCE BOATS AND FIRE RESCUE BOATS ARE SEARCHING FOR THE PICKUP AND MAY HAVE ALREADY FOUND IT.

MORE DETAILS WILL BE RELEASED AT A LATER TIME.