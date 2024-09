BOATS SEARCH FOR PICKUP DRIVER IN THE MISSOURI RIVER (Update)

ONE PERSON IS PRESUMED DEAD AND A SECOND IS HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING A VEHICLE CRASH ON INTERRSTATE 29 FRIDAY MORNING WHERE A PICKUP TRUCK ENDED UP IN THE MISSOURI RIVER.

SGT. TOM GILL OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED IN THE SOUTHBOUND LANES OF I-29 NEAR THE RAILROAD BRIDGE AROUND 6:35 A.M.:

ACCIDENT1 OC………18 FOOT DEEP OF WATER. :15

GILL SAYS THE MALE PASSENGER IN THE TRUCK ESCAPED AND MADE IT TO SHORE, BUT THE MALE DRIVER DID NOT:

ACCIDENT2 OC…..A SEIZURE. :12

SEARCH BOATS WERE LAUNCHED AND A RECOVERY OPERATION CONTINUED THROUGH THE MORNING.