WARMING SHELTER TO ANNOUNCE MAJOR CHANGES

SIOUX CITY’S WARMING SHELTER WILL ANNOUNCE MAJOR CHANGES AT A NEWS CONFERENCE FRIDAY MORNING ON THEIR OPERATIONAL PLAN GOING FORWARD.

BOARD MEMBER DAVE FERRIS TOLD KSCJ THAT THE HOMELESS SHELTER’S NEW FORMAT WILL PROVIDE INCENTIVES TO THOSE WHO WISH TO STAY THERE TO HELP TURN THEIR LIVES AROUND:

FERRIS SAYS THE NEW FORMAT WILL BE SIMILAR TO THE HOPE STREET SHELTER, WHERE THOSE WHO ARE RECOVERING MUST FIND WORK AND HELP MAINTAIN THE FACILITY WHILE THEY LIVE THERE.

FERRIS IS ALSO A BOARD MEMBER THERE.

HE SAYS WITH THE NEW FORMAT, THE WARMING SHELTER ON NEBRASKA STREET WILL ALSO HAVE SOME INTERIOR CHANGES:

FERRIS SAYS THE WARMING SHELTER IS STILL LINING UP LONG TERM FUNDING TO CONTINUE OPERATING:

THE WARMING SHELTER WILL ANNOUNCE MORE DETAILS OF THEIR PLAN AT THEIR NEWS CONFERENCE.