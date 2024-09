SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE ROBBERY OF A LOCAL CREDIT UNION THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

POLICE SAY THE BLACK MALE SUSPECT ROBBED THE SIOUX VALLEY CREDIT UNION AT 1120 6TH STREET, EAST OF THE DOWNTOWN AREA, AROUND 3:30 P.M.

THE MASKED SUSPECT FLED ON FOOT.

HE WAS DESCRIBED AS 5’6″, AROUND 150 POUNDS, AND WEARING A BLUE HOODIE OR SWEATSHIRT.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ASKED TO CALL CRIMESTOPPERS AT 258-TIPS.