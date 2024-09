RIVERSIDE FLOOD VICTIMS TALK ABOUT RECOVERY EFFORTS TO REBUILD

TWO RIVERSIDE RESIDENTS WHO WERE DIRECTLY IMPACTED BY THE SUMMER FLOOD, SHARED PERSONAL STORIES THURSDAY ABOUT HOW THEIR RECOVERY IS GOING IN REBUILDING THEIR HOMES.

DEANNA MERCURE HAS LIVED IN HER RIVERSIDE HOME FOR 21 YEARS AND LOST EVERYTHING IN THE FLOOD:

MERCURE1 OC……..IT GOT DOWN. :22

MERCURE ALSO KNEW A CONTRACTOR WHO OFFERED HER IMMEDIATE HELP IN REBUILDING AND REPAIR WORK.

SHE SAYS HER END TABLES WERE THE ONLY FURNITURE SHE COULD SALVAGE.

HER LIFE HAS NOT RETURNED TO WHAT IT WAS BEFORE THE FLOOD:

MERCURE2 OC…….SHE’S MY BABY. :17

MERCURE TOOK OUT A HOME EQUITY LOAN FROM A LOCAL BANK, BECAUSE SHE COULDN’T WAIT FOR DISASTER AID TO BE AWARDED TO HER:

MERCURE3 OC……BACK IN MY HOUSE. :07

WHEN A DISASTER PAYMENT FROM FEMA ARRIVED, IT WASN’T THE 42-THOUSAND DOLLARS SHE THOUGHT IT WOULD BE:

MERCURE5 OC…….MENARDS CARD. :26

MERCURE IS HOPEFUL SHE WILL RECEIVE A $50-THOUSAND DOLLAR GRANT FROM THE STATE OF IOWA TO HELP PAY OFF THE REPAIR BILLS.

HER NEIGHBOR, JEANNE DERBY, LIVES A BLOCK AWAY, AND TOLD A SIMILAR STORY ABOUT THOSE WHO HAVE HELPED IN THE FLOOD RECOVERY:

JDERBY1 OC………IT WAS AMAZING. :12

THE LONG-TERM RECOVERY GROUP IS STILL HELPING RESIDENTS ADDRESS CHALLENGES BY CONNECTING THEM WITH RESOURCES BASED ON SPECIFIC NEEDS.

RESIDENTS OF WOODBURY COUNTY MAY CONTACT THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND AT 712-274-1610 TO LEARN HOW THE LONG-TERM RECOVERY GROUP CAN ASSIST THEM.

INDIVIDUALS CAN ALSO CALL THE FEMA HELPLINE AT 1-

800-621-3362 TO DISCUSS THEIR CASE WITH A FEMA REPRESENTATIVE.

IOWANS AFFECTED BY THE FLOODING ON JUNE 16 THROUGH JULY 23, HAVE UNTIL OCTOBER 22, 2024, TO APPLY FOR FEMA ASSISTANCE.