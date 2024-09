LE MARS MAN SENTENCED ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES

A LE MARS, IOWA MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO FIVE AND HALF YEARS IN PRISON ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES.

49-YEAR-OLD TIMOTHY MULLALLY WAS SENTENCED WEDNESDAY TO 66 MONTHS’ IMPRISONMENT AFTER PLEADING GUILTY IN MAY TO ONE COUNT OF CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE AND ONE COUNT OF PROHIBITED PERSON IN POSSESSION OF FIREARMS.

EVIDENCE SHOWED THAT BETWEEN JANUARY 2022 THROUGH SEPTEMBER 2022, MULLALLY AND OTHERS DISTRIBUTED MORE THAN TWO KILOGRAMS OF METHAMPHETAMINE.

THAT INCLUDED TWO OCCASIONS IN AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER THAT YEAR WHERE MULLALLY DISTRIBUTED MORE THAN 800 GRAMS OF PURE METH TO AN INDIVIDUAL COOPERATING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT.

LAW ENFORCEMENT AND U.S. POSTAL INSPECTION SERVICE INTERCEPTED A THREE-POUND PACKAGE OF METH COMING FROM CALIFORNIA TO MULLALLY’S HOUSE THAT SEPTEMBER.

AUTHORITIES ALSO SEIZED $5,830 AND TWO FIREARMS.

MULLALLY ADMITTED TO BEING A REGULAR USER OF METHAMPHETAMINE, AND THEREBY WAS PROHIBITED FROM POSSESSING FIREARMS.

MULLALLY REMAINS IN THE CUSTODY OF THE UNITED STATES MARSHAL UNTIL HE CAN BE TRANSPORTED TO A FEDERAL PRISON.