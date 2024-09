JASON JONES FOUND GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS BY DAKOTA COUNTY JURY

A DAKOTA COUNTY JURY HAS FOUND JASON JONES OF LAUREL, NEBRASKA GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS IN THE DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL.

JONES WAS FOUND GUILTY OF FOUR COUNTS OF FIRST-DEGREE MURDER, FOUR COUNTS OF USE OF A FIREARM TO COMMIT A FELONY, AND TWO COUNTS OF SECOND-DEGREE ARSON.

HE WAS CHARGED IN THE AUGUST, 2022 SHOOTING DEATHS OF 53-YEAR-OLD MICHELE EBELING, 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD, 85-YEAR-OLD JANET TWIFORD AND 55-YEAR-OLD DANA TWIFORD AT TWO HOMES IN LAUREL AND THEN SETTING FIRE TO THOSE HOMES.

JONES FACES LIFE IN PRISON AND POSSIBLY THE DEATH PENALTY FROM THE GUILTY VERDICT.