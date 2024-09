FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND PRESENTS ANNUAL AWARDS

THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND HAS ANNOUNCED THE AWARD RECIPIENTS OF THEIR ANNUAL “CELEBRATE OUR FRIENDS” EVENT, HIGHLIGHTING THOSE WHO HAVE MADE AN IMPACT IN FIGHTING HUNGER THROUGHOUT SIOUXLAND.

THE VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR AWARD GOES TO STUDENTS FROM SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON HIGH SCHOOL, WHO CAME TO THE FOOD BANK WAREHOUSE ALMOST EVERY WEEK DURING THE SCHOOL YEAR TO PACK UP BOXES OF BREAD FOR AGENCIES TO COME PICK UP.

THE SIOUX CITY METRO AREA AWARD WAS PRESENTED TO “VOICES FOR FOOD” WHO DISTRIBUTED NEARLY 32,000 POUNDS TO AN AVERAGE OF 80-100 HOUSEHOLDS A MONTH IN 2024.

THE GREATER SIOUXLAND AREA RECIPIENT WAS COMMUNITY BASKET OF IDA COUNTY, ONE OF THE FIRST MOBILE PANTRIES TO JOIN THE FOOD BANK’S PROGRAM IN 2012.

THE LINDA SCHEID LEGACY AWARD, NAMED FOR THE FORMER EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE FOOD BANK, WAS PRESENTED TO BOTH CURLY’S FOOD AND THE KIND WORLD FOUNDATION FOR THEIR LONG TIME EFFORTS IN HELPING THE FOOD BANK.