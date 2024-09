VICTIM IDENTIFIED IN HIGHWAY 75 FATAL ACCIDENT (Update)

ONE PERSON HAS DIED IN A TWO VEHICLE CRASH WEDNESDAY MORNING ON HIGHWAY 75 SOUTH OF HINTON IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL AND PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST BEFORE 10:35 A.M. IN THE SOUTHBOUND LANES OF HIGHWAY 75 NEAR THE C-70 INTERSECTION AT JAMES.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL REPORTS THAT 64-YEAR-OLD JOANN MARTIN OF HINTON WAS KILLED IN THE ACCIDENT.

MARTIN WAS WESTBOUND ON C-70 AND WAS CROSSING THE NORTHBOUND LANES ON U.S. 75 TO TURN SOUTH AND PULLED INTO THE PATH OF A NORTHBOUND SEMI DRIVEN BY 53-YEAR -OLD SCOTT MITCHELL OF HORNICK.

THE SEMI STRUCK THE LEFT SIDE OF MARTIN’S VEHICLE AND BOTH VEHICLES CROSSED THE MEDIAN INTO THE SOUTHBOUND LANES.

THE SEMI OVERTURNED AND BLOCKED THE ROADWAY.

THE SOUTHBOUND LANES WERE CLOSED FOR SEVERAL HOURS AFTER THE ACCIDENT AND TRAFFIC WAS DETOURED ONTO C-60 AT HINTON.