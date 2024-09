SOHO KITCHEN & BAR TO REOPEN SOON

THE SOHO KITCHEN AND BAR ON HISTORIC FOURTH STREET IS SET TO REOPEN ITS DOORS UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP SOON.

FOUNDER JULIE SCHOENHERR HAS PARTNERED WITH KELLY AND NICKIE QUINN, THE OWNERS OF MARTY’S TAP AND BRIOUX CITY CRAFT BREWERY, TO REOPEN THE ESTABLISHMENT, WHICH HAS BEEN ON 4TH STREET SINCE 2011.

SCHOENHERR SAYS SHE IS EXCITED FOR THE OPPORTUNITY TO GET BACK TO THEIR ROOTS WITH A ROBUST MENU AND GREAT, RELIABLE SERVICE.

SOHO WILL BOAST THE LARGEST SELECTION OF LOCAL AND IOWA CRAFT BEERS IN THE AREA, FEATURING 40 UNIQUE TAPS.

THE KITCHEN AND BAR HOURS WILL ALSO BE EXTENDED TO PROVIDE MORE FLEXIBLE DINING OPTIONS FOR DOWNTOWN PATRONS WITH AN ALL-AMERICAN, HOME-COOKED, AND CREATIVE MENU.

THE NEW OWNERS ARE ACTIVELY SEEKING STAFF TO JOIN THEIR TEAM.

INTERESTED INDIVIDUALS CAN EMAIL INFO@SOHOKITCHENANDBAR.COM OR FOLLOW THE SOHO KITCHEN AND BAR FACEBOOK PAGE FOR EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES AND UPDATES ON THE GRAND REOPENING.