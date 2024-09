HO-CHUNK CELEBRATES 30TH ANNIVERSARY

HO-CHUNK, INC CELEBRATED ITS 30TH ANNIVERSARY WITH A CELEBRATION FOR THE WINNEBAGO COMMUNITY WEDNESDAY.

LANCE MORGAN IS THE C-E-O OF HO-CHUNK:

HO-CHUNK HAS DEVELOPED INTO A COMPANY INVOLVED IN A MULTITUDE OF VENTURES RANGING FROM HOUSING TO AGRICULTURE, SOLAR POWER, CASINO GAMING AND HAS EARNED MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN FEDERAL CONTRACTS BECAUSE OF ITS SUCCESS:

MORGAN SAYS THERE IS A LONG TERM PLAN FOR HO-CHUNK MOVING FORWARD:

ISABEL CASILLAS GUZMAN, THE ADMINISTRATOR OF THE U.S. SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION AND A MEMBER OF PRESIDENT BIDEN’S CABINET, ATTENDED THE CELEBRATION:

HO-CHUNK, INC IS THE WINNEBAGO TRIBALLY-OWNED CORPORATION THAT PARTICIPATES IN THE SBA’S 8A BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM AND HAS REINVESTED MORE THAN $44 MILLION IN DIVIDENDS IN THE TRIBE OVER THE THREE-DECADE TIME PERIOD WHERE PER-CAPITA INCOME OF TRIBAL MEMBERS HAS GROWN BY 78 PERCENT.

A DINNER WAS HELD FOR COMMUNITY AND TRIBAL MEMBERS IN WINNEBAGO TO CELEBRATE THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY, FOLLOWED BY A TRADITIONAL ROUND DANCE AND FIREWORKS