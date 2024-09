FATAL ACCIDENT CLOSES PART OF HWY 75 SOUTH OF HINTON

ONE PERSON HAS DIED IN A TWO VEHICLE CRASH WEDNESDAY MORNING ON HIGHWAY 75 SOUTH OF HINTON IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL AND PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST BEFORE 10:35 A.M. IN THE SOUTHBOUND LANES OF HIGHWAY 75 NEAR THE C-70 INTERSECTION AT JAMES.

THE PATROL SAYS A WESTBOUND VEHICLE ON C-70 HAD STOPPED AT THE HIGHWAY 75 INTERSECTION.

A SEMI THAT WAS NORTHBOUND ON HIGHWAY 75 TURNED EAST ONTO C-70.

WHEN THE VEHICLE PULLED OUT TO GO ONTO HIGHWAY 75, A SECOND NORTHBOUND SEMI STRUCK IT, WITH THE DRIVER OF THE VEHICLE SUSTAINING FATAL INJURIES.

THE SOUTHBOUND LANES WERE STILL CLOSED AS OF 3 P.M. AND TRAFFIC WAS BEING DETOURED ONTO C-60 AT HINTON.