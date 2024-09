PILLEN WON’T CALL SPECIAL SESSION ON ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN SAYS HE WILL NOT CALL A SPECIAL SESSION OF THE UNICAMERAL TO RESTORE THE STATE’S WINNER-TAKE-ALL ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES PRIOR TO THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.

PILLEN ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING HIS TEAM HAS WORKED TO SECURE A FILIBUSTER-PROOF 33-VOTE MAJORITY TO GET WINNER-TAKE-ALL PASSED BEFORE THE NOVEMBER ELECTION.

HE SAYS “UNFORTUNATELY, WE COULD NOT PERSUADE 33 STATE SENATORS”.

SENATOR MIKE MCDONNELL OF OMAHA CONFIRMED HE IS UNWILLING TO VOTE FOR WINNER-TAKE-ALL BEFORE THE 2024 ELECTION.

PILLEN CALLS THAT “PROFOUNDLY DISAPPOINTING” AND BASED ON THE LACK OF 33 VOTES, HE HAS NO PLANS TO CALL A SPECIAL SESSION ON THE ISSUE PRIOR TO THE 2024 ELECTION.