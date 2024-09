LE MARS WOMAN CHARGED IN DEATH OF CHILD

A LE MARS, IOWA WOMAN HAS BEEN CHARGED IN THE DEATH OF HER TWO YEAR OLD CHILD LAST SPRING.

LE MARS RESCUE AND POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO A RESIDENCE ON APRIL 29TH FOR A REPORT OF AN UNCONSCIOUS CHILD.

LIFE SAVING MEASURES WERE UNSUCCESSFUL AND THE TWO YEAR OLD BOY WAS PRONOUNCED DECEASED AT FLOYD VALLEY HOSPITAL.

AN INVESTIGATION WAS STARTED ALONG WITH AN AUTOPSY OF THE CHILD.

THAT AUTOPSY AND THE INVESTIGATION DETERMINED THAT 27-YEAR-OLD SEXLYN TATAICHY OF LE MARS ALLEGEDLY COMMITTED CHILD ENDANGERMENT WHICH RESULTED IN DEATH OF HER CHILD.

ON SEPTEMBER 24TH,SEXLYN TATAICHY WAS CHARGED WITH MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE, CHILD ENDANGERMENT RESULTING IN DEATH, AND CHILD ENDANGERMENT MULTIPLE ACTS.

ALL THREE CHARGES ARE CLASS B FELONIES IN IOWA.

TATAICHY WAS BOOKED INTO THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY JAIL ON THE CHARGES.