TWO NORTHWEST IOWA SCHOOLS HAVE BEEN RECOGNIZED AMONG 356 SCHOOLS NATIONALLY BY THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION AS NATIONAL BLUE RIBBON SCHOOLS.

ALTA-AURELIA MIDDLE SCHOOL IN AURELIA AND THE ROCK VALLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ARE AMONG FIVE IOWA SCHOOLS CHOSEN FOR THE HONOR.

THE RECOGNITION HIGHLIGHTS SCHOOLS THAT EXCEL IN ACADEMIC PERFORMANCE OR MAKE SIGNIFICANT STRIDES IN CLOSING ACHIEVEMENT GAPS AMONG DIFFERENT STUDENT GROUPS.

UP TO 420 U.S. SCHOOLS MAY BE NOMINATED EACH YEAR.