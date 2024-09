SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN SGT. BLUFF STORE ROBBERY

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED IN THE ROBBERY OF A SGT. BLUFF CONVENIENCE STORE SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

29-YEAR-OLD RICHARD MARTINEZ IS CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE ROBBERY AND SECOND DEGREE THEFT.

SGT. BLUFF POLICE RESPONDED TO A REPORTED ROBBERY OF THE PUMP N PACK LOCATED AT 200 1ST STREET JUST AFTER 230 P.M. SUNDAY.

MARTINEZ ALLEGEDLY ENTERED THE STORE, HOLDING WHAT APPEARED TO BE THE HANDLE OF A GUN, TOOK CASH AND FLED IN A WHITE PICKUP.

A WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY SPOTTED THE SUSPECT’S VEHICLE AROUND 4 P.M.NEAR HIGHWAY 141 AND BUCKLEY AND THE DRIVER WAS RICHARD MARTINEZ.

THE VEHICLE HAD BEEN ALLEGEDLY STOLEN FRIDAY EVENING BY MARTINEZ FROM A COMPANY HE WAS WORKING FOR.

THE COMPANY TOLD INVESTIGATORS MARTINEZ WAS NOT AUTHORIZED TO TAKE OR DRIVE THE VEHICLE.

MARTINEZ WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND IS BEING HELD ON $30-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.