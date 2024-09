FEMA’S APPROVED NEARLY $4 MILLION IN RELIEF FUNDING FOR UNION COUNTY

NEARLY FOUR MILLION DOLLARS IN FLOOD RELIEF FUNDS HAS BEEN APPROVED FOR RESIDENTS OF UNION COUNTY AFFECTED BY FLOODING BY FEMA.

A SPOKESPERSON FOR FEMA SAYS 303 UNION COUNTY APPLICATIONS HAVE BEEN APPROVED AS OF MONDAY MORNING, TOTALING JUST OVER $3 MILLION, 900-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

OVERALL, FEMA HAS APPROVED OVER SEVEN-POINT-SEVEN MILLION DOLLARS FOR 1236 SOUTH DAKOTA APPLICATIONS IN UNION, TURNER, LINCOLN AND DAVISON COUNTIES.

A FEMA MITIGATION EVENT WILL BE HELD IN BERESFORD NEXT WEEK AT THE OLSON’S ACE HARDWARE STORE AT 305 NORTHWEST 13TH STREET RUNNING OCTOBER 2ND THROUGH THE 5TH FROM 9 A.M. UNTIL 6 P.M AND ON OCTOBER 6TH FROM 9 A.M. UNTIL 3 P.M.

ANY AFFECTED AREA RESIDENTS MAY ATTEND TO LEARN TECHNIQUES FOR REBUILDING YOUR DAMAGED HOMES AND TIPS FOR REDUCING YOUR DISASTER RISK.