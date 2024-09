EARLEYWINE TO RETIRE IN JUNE (Update)

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT DR. ROD EARLEYWINE HAS ANNOUNCED HIS INTENT TO RETIRE IN JUNE OF 2025.

EARLEYWINE DISCUSSED HIS PLANS DURING THE DISTRICT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING ON MONDAY.

ROD5 OC…FIGURE IT OUT. :19

DAN GREENWELL WAS THE SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT WHEN EARLEYWINE FIRST JOINED THE DISTRICT AS INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT IN JULY OF 2022 BEFORE BEING NAMED AS THE PERMANENT SUPERINTENDENT IN JANUARY OF 2023.

ROD6 OC….WE GOT ONE. :19

BEFORE JOINING SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, EARLEYWINE HAD A LONG TENURE WITH THE SERGEANT BLUFF LUTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, SERVING AS THEIR SUPERINTENDENT FOR 15 YEARS.

CURRENT SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT JAN GEORGE SAYS THE DISTRICT PLANS TO RETAIN A RECRUITING FIRM TO LEAD A NATIONWIDE SEARCH FOR THE DISTRICT’S NEXT SUPERINTENDENT:

ROD7 OC…….THAT PROCESS SOON. :17

THE BOARD WILL SELECT THE RECRUITING FIRM IN THE COMING WEEKS.

DURING HIS TIME IN THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, EARLEYWINE HAS OVERSEEN THE RETURN OF TEAMING IN THE DISTRICT’S MIDDLE SCHOOLS, NAVIGATED IMPLEMENTATION OF NEW DISTRICT DISCIPLINE PROTOCOLS AND STATE LAWS, AND INITIATED TASKFORCE WORK IN THE AREAS OF SPECIAL EDUCATION AND ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNERS.