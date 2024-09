CITY COUNCIL VOTES TO PROVIDE FUNDS TO WARMING SHELTER

SIOUX CITY’S WARMING SHELTER IS NOW PLANNING TO REMAIN OPEN, THANKS TO SUPPORT FROM VARIOUS LOCAL AGENCIES AND THE CITY COUNCIL.

LAST WEEK THE SHELTER ANNOUNCED THAT IT WOULD CLOSE OCTOBER 1ST BECAUSE OF A LACK OF PUBLIC SUPPORT, BUT SHELTER BOARD MEMBER AND TREASURER JOE TWIDWELL TOLD THE COUNCIL MONDAY THAT FINANCIAL SUPPORT WAS NOW BEING LINED UP:

BACK ON JULY 1ST, THE CITY COUNCIL APPROVED A 50-THOUSAND DOLLAR GRANT TO HELP KEEP THE SHELTER OPEN.

MONDAY THE COUNCIL DISCUSSED A REQUEST FOR AN ADDITIONAL $150-THOUSAND DOLLARS, AND COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE PROPOSED AN AMENDED MOTION:

COUNCILMAN ALEX WATTERS STATED HE SUPPORTS THE SHELTER, BUT QUESTIONED THE QUICK TURNAROUND FROM THE SHELTER’S DECISION TO CLOSE LAST WEEK, AND WANTED MORE EVIDENCE OF SUPPORT:

MAYOR BOB SCOTT SAYS THE CITY WAS MADE OUT TO BE A VILLAIN REGARDING THE SHELTER ON SOCIAL MEDIA AND REMINDED TWIDWELL THAT THE CITY HAD GIVEN THEM $50-THOUSAND DOLLARS IN JULY:

THE COUNCIL APPROVED THE AMEMNDED MOTION 4-1 TO GIVE THE NEBRASKA STREET HOMELESS SHELTER THE $150,000 NEXT FEBRUARY.