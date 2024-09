PATE SAYS VOTER WHO VOTED ILLEGALLY IN IOWA WILL BE PROSECUTED

A 42-YEAR-OLD MARSHALLTOWN MAN HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH VOTER FRAUD FOR REGISTERING TO VOTE AND CASTING A BALLOT IN A SPECIAL ELECTION IN JULY.

THE IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE SAYS 42-YEAR-OLD JORGE OSCAR SANCHEZ-VASQUEZ IS A LEGAL RESIDENT OF THE U-S, BUT NOT A CITIZEN AND HE’S BEEN CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF ELECTION MISCONDUCT. IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE — THE STATE’S TOP ELECTION OFFICIAL — SAYS THE LAW SAYS VERY CLEARLY YOU HAVE TO BE A U-S CITIZEN TO VOTE.

PATE SAYS THE ROLE OF ELECTION WORKERS IS TO MAKE SURE ONLY ELIGIBLE VOTERS VOTE.

PATE MADE HIS COMMENTS DURING TAPING OF THE IOWA P-B-S PROGRAM “IOWA PRESS” A FEW HOURS BEFORE THE CHARGES AGAINST THE MARSHALLTOWN MAN WERE ANNOUNCED.