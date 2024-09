WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT TO TAKE PLACE IN PARTS OF SIOUX CITY

SIOUX CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION WILL BEGIN THE START OF THE UNDERSIZED WATERMAIN REPLACEMENT PROJECT NEXT WEEK.

THE CONTRACTOR PLANS TO BEGIN CONSTRUCTION ON SEPTEMBER 25TH TO REPLACE VARIOUS UNDERSIZED WATERMAINS AND SERVICES IN FOUR NEIGHBORHOODS.

THE PROJECT INCLUDES PIERCE STREET FROM 38TH TO 39TH STREET AND WOODROSE DRIVE WEST OF PIERCE STREET, PETERS AVENUE FROM SOUTH HENNEPIN TO SOUTH LAKEPORT, 25TH STREET BETWEEN PIERCE TO NEBRASKA STREETS, AND CAPITOL STREET AND LEWISTON STREET NORTH OF 31ST STREET.

ACCESS TO DRIVEWAYS WITHIN THE CONSTRUCTION AREA WILL BE MAINTAINED EXCEPT FOR WHEN THE WATERMAIN INSTALLATION AND PAVING OF A DRIVEWAY APPROACH IS TAKING PLACE.

SIDEWALKS WILL REMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL REMOVAL IS NECESSARY FOR WATER SERVICE INSTALLATION.

THE WORK IS TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 75 WORKING DAYS, WEATHER PENDING.