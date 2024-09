THUNE UPSET WITH LACK OF SENATE PRODUCTIVITY

U.S. SENATOR JOHN THUNE OF SOUTH DAKOTA IS TAKING SENATE MAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER TO TASK FOR DELAYING VOTES ON MANY OF THE SENATE’S APPROPRIATION BILLS THIS SUMMER.

THUNE SAYS THE NEW YORK DEMOCRAT HAS ACCOMPLISHED VERY LITTLE THIS SESSION:

THE SENATE REPUBLICAN SAYS THESE WERE NOT ATTEMPTS TO PASS BILLS, BUT WERE FUTURE CAMPAIGN TALKING POINTS AND TELEVISION COMMERCIALS, AND WITH RARE EXCEPTIONS, THE SENATE HAS SPENT ESSENTIALLY THE ENTIRE SUMMER CONFIRMING BIDEN NOMINEES AND CONDUCTING SHOW VOTES.

HE SAYS CRUCIAL LEGISLATION REMAINS IGNORED:

THUNE SAYS IT’S NOT BECAUSE THE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE HASN’T BEEN DOING ITS WORK:

THUNE SAYS THE ONLY REASON THEY HAVEN’T IS BECAUSE THE DEMOCRAT LEADER HAS BEEN MORE INTERESTED IN SCORING POLITICAL POINTS THAN IN DOING THE JOB THEY WERE ALL SENT TO DO.