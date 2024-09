GAS MAIN REPAIR TO CLOSE PART OF W 28TH & HAMILTON BLVD

A GAS MAIN REPAIR WILL GET UNDERWAY MONDAY MORNING AT THE BUSY INTERSECTION OF WEST 28TH AND

HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

THE CITY ENGINEERING DIVISION WILL CLOSE EASTBOUND TRAFFIC ON WEST 28TH STREET AT HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

TRAFFIC WILL STILL BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WEST ONTO WEST 28TH STREET.

A PRIVATE CONTRACTOR WILL BE MAKING THE REPAIRS TO THE GAS MAIN AT THAT LOCATION.

THE CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO LAST FROM MONDAY THROUGH NEXT FRIDAY AFTERNOON, SEPTEMBER 27TH.

A DETOUR WILL UTILIZE WEST 28TH, MYRTLE STREET, AND WEST 23RD STREET DURING THE CLOSURE.