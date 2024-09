ABSENTEE VOTING BEGINS IN SOUTH DAKOTA

ABSENTEE VOTING BEGINS TODAY FOR SOUTH DAKOTANS.

SOUTH DAKOTA IS ONE OF THE FEW STATES THAT OPENS THEIR BALLOT WINDOW THIS EARLY BEFORE NOVEMBER’S GENERAL ELECTION.

ONLY NEIGHBORING MINNESOTA AND ALSO VIRGINA OFFICIALLY OPEN ABSENTEE VOTING ON SEPTEMBER 20TH. LINCOLN COUNTY’S AUDITOR SHERI LUND SAYS THEY ARE EXPECTING MANY SOUTH DAKOTANS TO CAST ABSENTEE BALLOTS.

THERE ARE SEVEN QUESTIONS ON THE BALLOT THIS YEAR, MAKING IT A A LITTLE LONGER THAN USUAL.

ELECTION OFFICIALS ARE REMINDING VOTERS TO BRING A DRIVER’S LICENSE WHEN GOING TO POLLING LOCATIONS TO CAST YOUR VOTE.