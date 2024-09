IOWA UNEMPLOYMENT RATE EDGES UP

IOWA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE WENT UP FOR THE FIRST TIME IN FOUR MONTHS IN AUGUST — MOVING FROM TWO-POINT-EIGHT TO TWO-POINT-NINE PERCENT.

WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR BETH TOWNSEND SAYS THE STATE IS DOING WELL DESPITE SEVERAL MANUFACTURING LAY-OFFS.

IAJOBS1 OC………LAST YEAR” :15

TOWNSEND SAYS CONCERNS ABOUT THE NATIONAL ECONOMY ARE PART OF THE ISSUE WITH MANUFACTURING LAYOFFS.

IAJOBS26 OC……..FACTOR RIGHT” :20

TOWNSEND SAYS THERE ARE STILL OVER 54-THOUSAND OPEN JOBS ON IOWAWORKS.GOV,

SHE SAYS IOWA’S ECONOMY CONTINUES TO WEATHER THE PROBLEMS AT THE NATIONAL LEVEL.

IAJOBS27 OC……….THOSE LAYOFFS” :14

THE STATE’S LABOR FORCE PARTICIPATION RATE FELL ONE TENTH OF A PERCENT TO 66-POINT-THREE, WHICH TOWNSEND SAYS WAS DRIVEN BY RETIREMENTS.