CITY NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES PROVIDES HELP FOR LOCAL HOMELESS

SIOUX CITY OFFICIALS RESPONDED TO STATEMENTS MADE BY THE WARMING SHELTER YESTERDAY THAT THE CITY, AND MANY RESIDENTS AND CHURCHES, HAVEN’T DONE ENOUGH TO SUPPORT THE HOMELESS SHELTER THAT IS CLOSING OCTOBER 1ST.

JILL WANDERSCHEID IS THE MANAGER OF THE CITY’S NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES DEPARTMENT.

SHE SAYS THEY HAVE BEEN HELPING THE LOCAL HOMELESS POPULATION SINCE 2019:

ONE OF THE PROGRAMS THEY RUN IS CALLED “RAPID REHOUSING”, WHERE THE CITY WORKS TO GET IMMEDIATE HOUSING FOR A HOMELESS PERSON:

WANDERSCHEID SAYS THE CITY ALSO PROVIDES BUS TICKETS TO HOMELESS PEOPLE WHO WANT TO GO HOME TO THEIR FAMILY, AND COME INTO THEIR OFFICE IN THE MLK TRANSPORTATION CENTER, WHICH IS A FEW BLOCKS DOWN NEBRASKA STREET FROM THE WARMING SHELTER:

SHE SAYS THE CITY HAS ALSO HELPED ANOTHER 135 PEOPLE WHO WERE EVICTED FROM THEIR HOMES AND HAS SPENT OVER $235-THOUSAND IN GRANT DOLLARS TO HELP THOSE PEOPLE OBTAIN HOUSING.

ANOTHER 23 PEOPLE WHO HAD SECURITY DEPOSIT DIFFICULTIES HAVE OBTAINED OVER $12,300 IN GRANT MONEY TO HELP PAY THAT DEPOSIT FOR RENTAL HOUSING.

CLARA COLY OF NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES SAYS THEY HAVE A LIST OF EVERYONE WHO IS AT THE WARMING SHELTER AND OFFER THEM HELP:

WANDERSCHEID SAYS THE STAFF OF THE WARMING SHELTER AND THE HOMELESS STAYING THERE ARE ALL MADE AWARE OF WHAT SERVICES ARE AVAILABLE FROM HER STAFF AND THE CITY.