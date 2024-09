CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS RESPOND TO WARMING SHELTER COMMENTS

TWO CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS RESPONDED TO COMMENTS FROM THE WARMING SHELTER’S BOARD MEMBER AND DIRECTORS THAT THE CITY ISN’T DOING ENOUGH TO HELP THE SHELTER STAY OPEN.

COUNCILMAN ALEX WATTERS SAYS THE COMMENTS BY JOE TWIDWELL AND SHAYLA MOORE TOOK HIM BY SURPRISE:

WATTERS SAYS IT WAS IMPORTANT FOR HIM TO SPEAK ON THE MATTER AT THE CITY’S NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES OFFICE WHICH DOES PROVIDE HELP TO THE LOCAL HOMELESS:

WATTERS SAYS THE CITY HAS SPENT FOUR MILLION DOLLARS OVERALL TO COMBAT HOMELESSNESS.

HE DID COMPLIMENT THE WARMING SHELTER STAFF FOR REACHING OUT TO NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES TO ASK FOR ASSISTANCE TO ADDRESS THEIR UPCOMING CLOSURE.

MAYOR PRO-TEM DAN MOORE REITERATED THAT JILL WANDERSCHEID AND HER NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES STAFF ARE DOING A LOT TO HELP THE HOMELESS.

HE ALSO STATED THAT THE SHELTER CLOSURE WILL BE ON MONDAY’S CITY COUNCIL AGENDA:

MOORE SAYS IT WOULD BE WRONG FOR THE CITY TO MAKE A FIVE YEAR COMMITMENT WITHOUT PUBLIC HEARINGS.

HE SAYS HIS HOPE IS THAT THE WARMING SHELTER CAN COME UP WITH A PLAN TO STAY OPEN.