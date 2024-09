AM RADIO IN VEHICLES BILL ADVANCES IN U.S. HOUSE

THE EFFORT TO KEEP AM RADIO IN THE DASHBOARDS OF VEHICLES ADVANCED IN THE HOUSE WEDNESDAY AS THE HOUSE ENERGY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEE VOTED 45 TO 2 TO SEND THE PROPOSED AM RADIO FOR EVERY VEHICLE ACT TO THE FULL HOUSE FOR A VOTE.

THE ROLE OF AM RADIO DURING NATURAL DISASTERS WAS CITED BY SEVERAL LAWMAKERS AS THEY SPOKE OUT DURING THE BILL’S MARKUP, NOTING THAT FEMA HAS ALSO SPENT TENS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS SOLIDIFYING THE EMERGENCY ALERT SYSTEM WITH AM RADIO AS THE BACKBONE OF E-A-S.

IF PASSED BY THE FULL HOUSE, H.R. 8449, KNOWN AS THE AM RADIO FOR EVERY VEHICLE ACT, WILL REQUIRE THE SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION TO ISSUE A RULE REQUIRING ACCESS TO AM BROADCAST STATIONS IN MOTOR VEHICLES.

IF THE MANUFACTURES DON’T, THE CARMAKERS COULD BE FINED.

BEFORE THE EFFECTIVE DATE OF THE RULE, MANUFACTURERS THAT DO NOT INCLUDE AM WOULD BE REQUIRED TO PUT A WARNING LABEL ON VEHICLES.

AUTOMAKERS WOULD HAVE AT LEAST TWO YEARS TO COMPLY WITH THE RULE, ALTHOUGH SOME MANUFACTURERS THAT PRODUCE FEWER THAN 40,000 PASSENGER CARS FOR SALE IN THE U.S. WOULD HAVE AT LEAST FOUR YEARS TO MEET THE REQUIREMENT.

SUPPORT FOR THE LEGISLATION CONTINUES TO GROW IN WASHINGTON AS THE TOTAL NUMBER OF HOUSE MEMBERS BACKING THE EFFORT IS NOW AT 262.

THE BILL HAS ALSO MADE PROGRESS IN THE SENATE, WHERE A MAJORITY OF 62 LAWMAKERS HAVE SAID THEY SUPPORT IT.

THE SENATE VERSION (S. 1669) PASSED OUT OF COMMITTEE IN JULY OF 2023 AND IS NOW IN THE HANDS OF SENATE MAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER. BUT HE HAS NOT YET SCHEDULED THE BILL FOR A FINAL VOTE, DESPITE HAVING THE SUPER-MAJORITY REQUIRED TO OVERCOME ANY POTENTIAL FILIBUSTER.