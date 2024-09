WARMING SHELTER CONFIRMS OCTOBER 1ST CLOSING

SIOUX CITY’S WARMING SHELTER WILL CLOSE PERMANENTLY ON OCTOBER 1ST.

JOE TWIDWELL, TREASURER OF THE HOMELESS SHELTER’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

TWIDWELL SAYS THEY MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT CONFIRMING THE CLOSURE TO ALLOW OTHER LOCAL AGENCIES TO PREPARE TO DEAL WITH THE HOMELESS POPULATION BY THE TIME WINTER BEGINS.:

TWIDWELL SAYS THE SHELTER HAS A HALF MILLION DOLLAR SHORTFALL IN FUNDING, BUT THAT’S JUST FOR THIS YEAR. HE SAYS THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY IN GENERAL HAS NOT SUPPORTED THE WARMING SHELTER:

BUSINESSMAN DAVE BERNSTEIN ATTENDED THE ANNOUNCEMENT AND AFTERWARDS SAID LOCAL GOVERNMENT LEADERS HAVE NOT DONE ENOUGH TO ADDRESS THE HOMELESS SHELTER NEEDS:

TWIDWELL SAYS THE SHELTER SUPPORT HAS ALSO BEEN HURT BY MISINFORMATION SPREAD IN THE COMMUNITY, SUCH AS IT IS A MAGNET FOR HOMELESS FROM OTHER AREAS OF THE TRI-STATE REGION:

HE SAYS HE EXPECTS EMERGENCY ROOMS AND LAW ENFORCEMENT TO BECOME BUSIER AFTER THE SHELTER CLOSES IN DEALING WITH THE LOCAL HOMELESS POPULATION.