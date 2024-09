VICTIM OF HELMER ST. SHOOTING CHARGED WITH BURGLARY

A SIOUX CITY MAN WHO WAS SHOT AT A WESTSIDE RESIDENCE THE AFTERNOON OF SEPTEMBER 9TH HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED IN THAT INCIDENT.

18-YEAR-OLD LIEM WABASHAW HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH BURGLARY IN THE 2ND DEGREE.

SIOUX CITY POLICE FOUND WABASHAW SUFFERING FROM A SINGLE GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE NECK WHEN THEY RESPONDED TO A CALL OF A SHOOTING AT THE HELMER STREET RESIDENCE.

HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCY ONE MEDICAL CENTER FOR TREATMENT.

DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING THE SHOOTING DETERMINED THAT WABASHAW DID NOT HAVE PERMISSION TO BE IN THE HOME, WHEN HE ENTERED THROUGH A WINDOW THAT DAY.

HE ENTERED A ROOM THAT BELONGED TO ANOTHER FAMILY MEMBER AND ADVANCED TOWARDS HER, BEFORE BEING SHOT.

THE INCIDENT IS STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION BY THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT.