SIOUXLAND GETS A LOOK INSIDE THE NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER

LOCAL MEDIA AND OTHERS WERE GIVEN A TOUR OF THE NEW CITY-COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER WEDNESDAY MORNING.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT OFFICIALLY MOVED INTO THE NEW L-E-C BACK ON SEPTEMBER 9TH.

CHIEF DEPUTY TONY WINGERT SAYS EVERYONE IS ADJUSTING TO THE NEW 122,000 SQUARE FOOT FACILITY:

LECMOVE1 OC…IS REALLY BUILDING. :20

THERE ARE NO INMATES AT THE NEW JAIL YET, BUT THE STAFF IS GETTING READY FOR WHEN THAT TRANSFER PROCESS WILL BEGIN:

LECMOVE2 OC……….THINGS TO HAPPEN. :13

THE FACILITY WILL BE ABLE TO HOLD MANY MORE INMATES THAN CAN BE HOUSED AT THE DOWNTOWN JAIL.

THAT WILL ALSO INCLUDE MORE FEDERAL INMATES, BUT WINGERT SAYS A SLOW INCREASE IN POPULATION IS PLANNED:

LECMOVE4 OC………180 BODIES. :20

WINGERT SAYS THE TECHNOLOGY IN THE BUILDING IS FAR SUPERIOR TO THE OLD DOWNTOWN JAIL:

LECMOVE3 OC……THE PUBLIC SAFE. ;22

THE NEW FACILITY IS OPENING AT A TIME WHERE THE DOWNTOWN JAIL IS CONTINUING TO DETERIORATE, AND IS IN DANGER OF HAVING PART OF THE MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE FAIL:

LECMOVE5 OC…..GET OUT OF THERE. :27

NOT EVERYTHING HAS BEEN MOVED TO THE NEW L-E-C YET, SUCH AS THE KITCHEN, BECAUSE OF THE INMATES STILL HOUSED IN THE CURRENT JAIL.

JUST WHEN THE INMATES ARE MOVED FROM DOWNTOWN TO THE L-E-C IS NOT BEING REVEALED FOR SECURITY REASONS.

WHEN THEY ARE, THE JAIL STAFF WILL BE TRAINED AND READY FOR THEM.