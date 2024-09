FEMA HAS ANNOUNCED THAT THE DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER IN WOODBURY COUNTY WILL CLOSE PERMANENTLY THIS SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21ST AT 6 P.M.

THE CENTER IS LOCATED AT MORNINGSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH ON 700 SOUTH MARTHA STREET.

IF YOU WANT TO CHECK ON YOUR APPLICATION STATUS OR NEED TO REGISTER FOR DISASTER ASSISTANCE; YOU MAY DO SO ONLINE AT DISASTERASSISTANCE.GOV, OR YOU CAN CALL FEMA DIRECTLY AT 800-621-FEMA (3362)

YOU CAN ALSO DOWNLOAD AND USE THE FEMA APP.