CITY HALL TO SCALE BACK CUSTOMER HOURS ON FRIDAYS

THE CUSTOMER SERVICE CENTER ON THE FIRST FLOOR OF SIOUX CITY’S CITY HALL AT 405 6TH STREET, WILL CLOSE ON FRIDAYS AT 4:30 P.M. BEGINNING FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4TH.

THE CHANGE TO CLOSE 30 MINUTES EARLIER WILL ALIGN WITH THE CLOSURE OF ALL OTHER OFFICES WITHIN THE BUILDING.

THE SERVICES PROVIDED BY THE CUSTOMER SERVICE CENTER INCLUDE UTILITY BILLING, PET LICENSING, OCCUPATIONAL LICENSING, AND PARKING TICKET PAYMENT.

THE CUSTOMER SERVICE CENTER WILL BE OPEN FROM 8 A.M. TO 5 P.M. MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY AND 8 A.M. TO 4:30 P.M. ON FRIDAYS, EXCLUDING HOLIDAYS.

UTILITY BILLS AND PARKING TICKETS CAN BE PAID ELECTRONICALLY ON THE CITY’S WEBSITE.