DUNES SURGICAL CENTER PAYS MILLIONS IN SETTLEMENT

THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE SAYS DUNES SURGICAL HOSPITAL WILL PAY NEARLY 13-MILLION-DOLLARS TO SETTLE VIOLATIONS RELATED TO ALLEGED FINANCIAL RELATIONSHIPS. THE SETTLEMENT CENTERS AROUND ALLEGATIONS OF VIOLATING THE FALSE CLAIMS ACT THROUGH FINANCIAL DEALINGS WITH TWO PHYSICIAN GROUPS. DUNES IS ACCUSED OF MAKING CONTRIBUTIONS TO ONE PHYSICIAN GROUP’S NON-PROFIT AFFILIATE IN EXCHANGE FOR PATIENT REFERRALS. THE SURGICAL HOSPITAL IS ALSO ACCUSED OF PROVIDING FREE OR BELOW-VALUE CLINIC SPACE, STAFF, AND SUPPLIES TO ANOTHER PHYSICIAN GROUP. THE HOSPITAL’S ALLEGED DEALINGS WITH BOTH PHYSICIAN GROUPS TOOK PLACE FROM AT LEAST 2014 THROUGH 2019, ACCORDING TO THE DOJ.