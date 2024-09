WOODBURY SUPERVISORS PROPOSE COURTHOUSE MEMORIAL TO DENNIS BUTLER

ON TUESDAY THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS WILL VOTE ON RENAMING THE FORMER BOARD MEETING ROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR OF THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE THE “DENNIS BUTLER ACTION MEETING ROOM,”

BUTLER SERVED WOODBURY COUNTY FOR 47 YEARS, MAINLY AS THE COUNTY’S BUDGET MANAGER, AND RECENTLY PASSED AWAY ON AUGUST 21ST.

THE MOTION THE BOARD WILL CONSIDER WOULD DEDICATE UP TO $1,500 IN GAMING REVENUE TO FUND A MEMORIAL PLAQUE WITH BUTLER’S IMAGE AND ALSO SET THE INTENT FOR A DEDICATION OF THAT ROOM AT A FUTURE TIME.