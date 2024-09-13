SOLOMON SCHMIDT – LEGAL GLADIATOR: The Life of Alan Dershowitz

Author: Solomon Schmidt

Book: LEGAL GLADIATOR: The Life of Alan Dershowitz

Publishing: Skyhorse (August 20, 2024)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

The only biography of America’s most controversial lawyer.

Legal Gladiator is the story of perhaps the greatest lawyer in American history. It is the story of a poor, failing high schooler from Brooklyn who became the youngest professor in the history of Harvard Law School, where Ted Cruz, Natalie Portman, Mike Pompeo, Jamie Raskin, and others sat under his tutelage. It is the story of a passionate Zionist who advocated for Israel on the world stage and became a confidant of Israeli prime ministers, including Benjamin Netanyahu. And it is the story of a zealous young liberal who, as an old man, stood in front of the Senate to declare that they would be violating the Constitution by removing a Republican president he himself opposed.

As a lawyer, Alan Dershowitz has had a major impact on the most notorious legal cases in modern U.S. history. From Claus von Bulow to Mike Tyson to O.J. Simpson to Jeffrey Epstein to Donald Trump, he has devoted his life to championing the bedrock principle of the American justice system: that every person—no matter how despised—has the right to a rigorous legal defense. Legal Gladiator explores Dershowitz’s rise to prominence, gives the inside story of his most high-profile cases and controversies, and provides a shockingly intimate look into his personal life.

Dershowitz gave author Solomon Schmidt unprecedented access to his personal and professional life, including his private archives at Brooklyn College and dozens of interviews with him virtually and in New York City, Miami, Martha’s Vineyard, and Israel. This book includes exclusive interview content from Bob Shapiro, Jeffrey Toobin, Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, Glenn Greenwald, Rep. Jamie Raskin, Eliot Spitzer, Justice Stephen Breyer, Mike Huckabee, Woody Allen, Noam Chomsky, Jared Kushner, Geraldo Rivera, Mark Levin, Mike Pompeo, Megyn Kelly, Mike Tyson, Ted Cruz, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., O.J. Simpson, and Donald Trump, among others.