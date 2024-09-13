ROSANNE PARRY – A HORSE NAMED SKY

Author: Rosanne Parry

Book: A HORSE NAMED SKY

Publishing: Greenwillow Books (August 29, 2023)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

An instant New York Times bestseller!

A stand-alone companion to the national bestsellers A Wolf Called Wander and A Whale of the Wild.

Exiled from his band, a young, wild horse must find his way across treacherous terrain to reunite with his family after being captured for the Pony Express. Horn Book calls A Horse Named Sky “engrossing and fast-paced.” This Voice on the Wilderness novel is an enthralling survival story about wild horses, family bonds, and a changing environment.

Young colt Sky was born with the urge to run. Alongside his band, he moves across the range searching for fresh water and abundant grazing. But humans have begun to encroach on Sky’s homelands. With fewer resources to share, Sky knows that he must leave if his family is to survive. He hopes that one day he’ll be strong and brave enough to return and challenge the stallion to lead the herd.

Being a lone wild horse in a vast landscape is not easy, and things get even more dangerous when Sky is captured and forced to run for the Pony Express. Now, against all odds, Sky must find a way to escape and reunite with his family.

A Horse Named Sky is a stand-alone companion novel to Rosanne Parry’s New York Times bestsellers A Wolf Called Wander and A Whale of the Wild. Chronicling the perils of westward expansion and the grueling Pony Express from the perspective of a wild horse, A Horse Named Sky is a gripping animal survival story about family, courage, trust, leadership, and loyalty. Impeccably researched and illustrated in black-and-white throughout, A Horse Named Sky is an excellent read-aloud for parents and teachers and a wonderful choice for fans of DreamWorks’ Spirit and Anna Sewell’s Black Beauty.

Includes black-and-white illustrations throughout, a map, and extensive back matter about wild horses and their habitats.