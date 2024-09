OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED BENEFIT FEATURES IRISH ROAD BOWLING

OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED IS HOSTING AN UNUSUAL FUNDRAISER THIS SATURDAY ALONG THE CITY’S RIVERFRONT.

PRESIDENT AND C-E-O JENNIFER MCCABE SAYS IT’S THEIR 2ND ANNUAL IRISH ROAD BOWLING EVENT THAT STARTS AT THE HILTON GARDEN INN:

THE WINNING TEAM WILL HAVE THE FEWEST TOTAL ROLLS AT THE END OF THE WALK.

THE PROCEEDS FROM IRISH ROAD BOWLING WILL SUPPORT O-U’S ANNUAL ANGELS PROGRAM:

TEAMS OF FOUR MAY SIGN UP FOR $50 PER PERSON.

YOU MAY PRE-REGISTER THROUGH OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED

THE SESSIONS RUN HOURLY SATURDAY STARTING AT THE HILTON GARDEN INN PARKING LOT BEGINNING AT 11:00 A.M. AND RUNNING THROUGH THE AFTERNOON.