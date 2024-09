NORTHWEST IOWA DEMOCRATS CONVENE IN LE MARS

DEMOCRATS FROM FIVE NORTHWEST IOWA COUNTIES GATHERED IN LE MARS THURSDAY NIGHT FOR THEIR ANNUAL MEETING AND DINNER.

SEVERAL CANDIDATES AND OFFICERS SPOKE, INCLUDING IOWA HOUSE MINORITY LEADER JENNIFER KONFRST, WHO SAYS THEIR PARTY GOT A BOOST THIS WEEK FROM THE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES DEBATE BETWEEN KAMALA HARRIS AND DONALD TRUMP:

STATE SENATOR HERM QUIRMBACH OF AMES ALSO SPOKE, AND SAYS OPPOSING CARBON PIPELINES WILL DRAW VOTERS.

HE SAYS THE STATE SENATE HASN’T MADE MUCH PROGRESS ON LEGISLATION TO HALT THE PIPELINES:

QUIRMBACH SAYS THE PIPELINE IS ONE OF THREE KEY ISSUES HE SEES IN IOWA ELECTIONS THIS CAMPAIGN:

THE EVENT WAS HOSTED BY THE DEMOCRATIC PARTIES OF PLYMOUTH, WOODBURY, LYON, OSCEOLA, AND SIOUX COUNTIES.