VOTERS WILL DECIDE NEBRASKA’S ABORTION LAW.

THE STATE SUPREME COURT HAS RULED THE TWO OPPOSING VOTER INITIATIVES SHOULD BE ON THE NOVEMBER BALLOT, SAYING THEY DO NOT VIOLATE THE STATE CONSTITUTION SINGLE SUBJECT RULE.

ONE BALLOT ISSUE WOULD MAKE ABORTION A CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT WITH NO LIMITATIONS.

THE OTHER WOULD WRITE THE CURRENT 12-WEEK ABORTION LIMIT INTO THE CONSTITUTION.

WHICHEVER GETS THE MOST VOTES WILL BECOME NEBRASKA LAW.