UNITED WAY KICKS OFF 2024-25 CAMPAIGN

THE UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND KICKED OFF ITS 2024-25 CAMPAIGN AT THE DOWNTOWN AALFS LIBRARY THURSDAY.

JEREMY CRAIGHEAD AND HIS WIFE KRIS ARE CO-CHAIRING THIS YEAR’S EFFORT WITH THE THEME “ONE STORY AT A TIME”:

KRIS SAYS THE WORD “STORY” SIGNIFIES FIVE PRIORITY AREAS THAT INVOLVE NEARLY TWO DOZEN SPECIFIC PROGRAMS THE UNITED WAY IS SUPPORTING:

THE CRAIGHEADS HAVE EACH BEEN INVOLVED WITH THE LOCAL UNITED WAY FOR SOME TIME NOW:

THE FIVE PRIORITY AREAS INCLUDE ACCESS TO MENTAL HEALTH AND ADDICTION RESOURCES, IMPROVING HEALTH AND SAFETY BEHAVIORS, CHILDCARE ACCESS, INCREASING ADULT LITERACY AND EMPLOYABILITY AND BETTER PREPARING YOUTH FOR SCHOOL CLASSES AND ACTIVITIES.