SIOUX CITY ALZHEIMERS WALK SET FOR OCTOBER 5TH

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE IN 19 IOWA COMMUNITIES ARE TAKING PART IN WALKS TO END ALZHEIMER’S OVER THE NEXT FEW WEEKS.

SIOUX CITY’S IS SET FOR SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5TH AT MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY.

LAUREN LIVINGSTON, SPOKESWOMAN FOR THE IOWA CHAPTER OF THE ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION, SAYS ALL OF THE WALKS ARE TWO MILES IN LENGTH AND THEY’RE PART OF AN EFFORT TO RAISE AWARENESS AND MONEY FOR FAMILIES FACING THE DISEASE, AND FOR VITAL RESEARCH TO FIND MORE TREATMENTS AND ULTIMATELY, A CURE.

ALZSC1 OC…THAT ONE ALONE. :16

THERE ARE 37 TEAMS AND 122 PARTICIPANTS ALREADY PRE-REGISTERED FOR THE SIOUX CITY WALK.

LIVINGSTON SAYS ONE OF THE MOST MEANINGFUL EVENTS DURING THE WALKS IS THE PROMISE GARDEN CEREMONY, WHICH SIGNIFIES EVERYONE’S SOLIDARITY IN THE FIGHT AGAINST THE DISEASE.

ALZSC2 OC……… “IN THE GARDEN” :20

THIS YEAR’S FINANCIAL GOAL OF THE COMBINED 19 WALKS STATEWIDE IS ONE-MILLION DOLLARS, AND LIVINGSTON SAYS WE’RE AT A PIVOTAL MOMENT IN THE FIGHT AGAINST ALZHEIMER’S.

ALZSC3 OC…….”NOT 10 YEARS AGO” :18

ALZHEIMER’S IS THE SIXTH-LEADING CAUSE OF DEATH IN THE UNITED STATES.

HERE IN IOWA, MORE THAN 62-THOUSAND PEOPLE HAVE BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH ALZHEIMER’S OR DEMENTIA, AND THERE ARE NEARLY 100-THOUSAND FAMILY MEMBERS AND FRIENDS CARING FOR THEIR LOVED ONES WITH THE DISEASE.

THE CHECK IN TIME FOR THE OCTOBER 5TH SIOUX CITY WALK BEGINS AT 9 A.M. AT MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY.