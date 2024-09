REYNOLDS KEYNOTES INDIA TRADE SUMMIT EVENT

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS GAVE THE KEYNOTE ADDRESS THURSDAY AT THE US-INDIA BUSINESS COUNCIL’S INDIA IDEAS SUMMIT IN DELHI.

IT WAS THE SECOND DAY OF HER 10-DAY TRADE MISSION TO INDIA.

THE GOVERNOR TOLD THE AUDIENCE OF INDIAN AND AMERICAN BUSINESSES AND GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS THAT “IOWA IS AT ITS STRONGEST WHEN WE FORGE LONG-TERM, GLOBAL RELATIONSHIPS. AS THE PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN THE UNITED STATES AND INDIA CONTINUES TO STRENGTHEN AND EXPAND, I WANT IOWA TO PLAY A LEADING ROLE.”

THE GOVERNOR AND HER DELEGATION CONTINUE THEIR TRADE MISSION WITH A TRIP TO MUMBAI FOR THE IOWA-INDIA TRADE AND INVESTMENT EVENT.