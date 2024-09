PIPER TO KEYNOTE AREA DEMOCRATIC MEETING

AREA DEMOCRATS WILL BE MEETING TONIGHT AT THEIR NORTHWEST IOWA DINNER IN LE MARS FROM 5:30 TO 7:30 P.M. AT THE WILLOW CREEK BANQUET HALL, LOCATED AT 935 PARK LANE.

THE EVENT IS BEING HOSTED BY THE DEMOCRATIC PARTIES OF LYON, OSCEOLA, PLYMOUTH, SIOUX AND WOODBURY COUNTIES.

JESS PIPER, A WELL-KNOWN DEMOCRATIC ACTIVIST AND BLOGGER, IS THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER.

PIPER TAUGHT AMERICAN LITERATURE FOR 16 YEARS BEFORE DECIDING TO RUN FOR A HOUSE SEAT IN MISSOURI’S FIRST DISTRICT IN 2022.

ALTHOUGH SHE LOST THE RACE, SHE CONTINUES SERVING AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF BLUE MISSOURI AND WRITING HER NEWSLETTER, “THE VIEW FROM RURAL MISSOURI.”

ATTENDEES WILL ALSO HEAR FROM NUMEROUS DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES.

THE TICKETS ARE $25 PER PERSON