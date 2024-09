SOUTH DAKOTA’S OFFICE OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT HAS APPROVED A $300,000 LOCAL INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM FOR NORTH SIOUX CITY TO HELP FUND THE RECONSTRUCTION OF NORTHSHORE DRIVE.

NORTHSHORE IS A MAIN ACCESS ROAD TO THE DAKOTA VALLEY SCHOOL AND MULTIPLE BUSINESSES.

THE MONEY WILL BE USED TO REBUILD WATER MAINS, STORM SEWERS, SANITARY SEWERS, AND THE ROADWAY ITSELF.

THE COST OF THE PROJECT IS AN ESTIMATED $1.6 MILLION DOLLARS.

THE FUNDING WAS APPROVED ON WEDNESDAY.

Photo provided