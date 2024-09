RIVERSSANCE TO FEATURE WORLD CHAMPION OF JOUSTING

THIS YEAR’S 21ST KINGDOM OF RIVERSSANCE AT RIVERSIDE PARK WILL HAVING AN ATTRACTION FEATURING THE BEST IN THE WORLD IN WHAT THEY DO.

FRIAR PHYL CLAEYS SAYS THE KNIGHTS OF MAYHEM AND THEIR WARHORSES WILL HEADLINE THE MEDIEVAL FESTIVAL:

THEY FEATURE CHARLIE ANDREWS, THE 14 TIME AND CURRENT WORLD CHAMPION OF HEAVY ARMORED FULL CONTACT JOUSTING:

KING PELLIUS, WHO REIGNS OVER RIVERSSANCE, OTHERWISE KNOWN AS RANDY CHAPMAN, SAYS MANY OF THE KINGDOM’S FAVORITE ACTS AND ATTRACTIONS WILL BE RETURNING:

THE ADULTS ONLY KING’S SMOKER WILL ALSO RETURN AS BAWDY ENTERTAINMENT.

RIVERSSANCE TAKES PLACE OCTOBER 5TH AND 6TH AT RIVERSIDE PARK.

ADVANCE DISCOUNT TICKETS ARE ON SALE AT LOCAL HY VEES AND ONLINE THROUGH THE RIVER CADE FACEBOOK PAGE.