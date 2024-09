RICKETTS SAYS 9/11 ANNIVERSARY REMINDS AMERICANS OF ONGOING DANGERS

U.S. SENATOR PETE RICKETTS OF NEBRASKA SAYS THE SEPTEMBER 11TH ANNIVERSARY IS ALSO A SOBERING REMINDER OF THE DANGERS AMERICANS CONTINUE TO FACE AT HOME AND AROUND THE WORLD.

HE REFERENCED THE HAMAS ATTACK ON ISRAEL LAST OCTOBER 7TH THAT KILLED 1,195 INNOCENT WOMEN AND MEN, INCLUDING OVER 40 AMERICANS.

RICKETTS SAYS THOSE WHO WISH TO DO US HARM AREN’T JUST OVERSEAS:

HE SAYS WE’VE REPEATEDLY SEEN OTHERS WITH TIES TO RADICAL TERROR GROUPS SLIP THROUGH THE CRACKS:

THE NEBRASKA REPUBLICAN SAYS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S MOST FUNDAMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY IS TO KEEP THE AMERICAN PEOPLE SAFE.

HE SAYS INSTEAD, WE’VE SEEN THREE YEARS OF OPEN BORDER POLICIES AND AN APPEASEMENT-FIRST FOREIGN POLICY THAT’S CREATED A NATIONAL SECURITY CATASTROPHE AT OUR SOUTHERN BORDER AND EMBOLDENED OUR ADVERSARIES AROUND THE WORLD.