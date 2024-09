HOPE REDEMPTION MAKE DONATION TO SUNNYBROOK HOPE CENTER TO FIGHT HUNGER

HOPE REDEMPTION CENTER HAS ANNOUNCED A $60,000 DONATION TO THE SUNNYBROOK HOPE CENTER IN RECOGNITION OF HUNGER ACTION AWARENESS MONTH.

THE CONTRIBUTION WILL EMPOWER SUNNYBROOK HOPE CENTER TO PROVIDE 300,000 MEALS TO SIOUXLANDERS GRAPPLING WITH FOOD INSECURITY.

HOPE REDEMPTION CENTER PROVIDES AN OPPORTUNITY FOR THE COMMUNITY TO RECYCLE AND DONATE IOWA REDEEMABLE CANS AND BOTTLES.

FOR EVERY BAG OF CANS DONATED, THEY ARE ABLE TO PROVIDE 100 MEALS.

THOSE INTERESTED IN DONATING THEIR CANS MAY DO SO AT HOPE REDEMPTION CENTER OR IN ONE OF THE TRAILERS LOCATED AT SUNNYBROOK COMMUNITY CHURCH, MORNINGSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH, RESTORATION CHURCH, AND MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY.