REPRESENTATIVES FROM FEMA AND THE SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION WILL BE AT DORDT UNIVERSITY ON THURSDAY IN SIOUX CENTER FROM NOON UNTIL 7 P.M. TO HELP PEOPLE WHO WERE AFFECTED BY FLOODING AND SEVERE STORMS FROM JUNE 16 TO JULY 23 REGISTER FOR DISASTER ASSISTANCE.

THEY WILL BE IN THE DORDT UNIVERSITY CAMPUS CENTER’S TERRACE ROOM AT 700 7TH ST., NORTHEAST.